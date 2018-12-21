Yuletide: Stay Away from Ekiti, Police Warn Criminals

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti state command of the Nigeria Police on Friday declared total war on all manner of criminals operating in the state, saying they will meet their waterloo if they dared come to the state to perpetrate their nefarious activities during yuletide.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Muhammed, in a statement issued on his behalf by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said criminals planning to make the state a point of target should have a rethink or regret their actions.

According to the statement, the Police boss has already weaved a dragnet round the potential criminals, in a manner that it would be difficult for them to carry out their nefarious activities and go away with it.

As part of measures being considered, the statement said the Commissioner had directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, (DPO’s) to immediately beef-up security in their areas of operations and ensure adequate deployment of police personnel to all identified places of celebrations throughout the state to prevent, rather than control crimes .

“The state highways and the Anti crime patrol teams have also been deployed along all major roads and highways across the state

” This step is aimed at ensuring safety of committees and other road users. The officers so deployed are under strict instruction to adhere

to the rules of engagement”, the statement said.

It however called on members of the public to team up with the command in dealing decisively with the criminals by cooperating with all the

police personnel deployed in the special assignment by offering timely and useful information that could lead to exposing crimes before they are committed.

It also enjoined residents to be security conscious at all times by promptly reporting any strange movement and untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest police station for immediate action or call Emergency Control Room on 08062335577.