Top Seeds Hold Sway at O’Trafford Squash Tourney

Top ranked Nigerian squash players cruised to victories in their respective games at the ongoing O’Trafford PSA National Closed Satellite Tournament at the 82 Division of the Army Officers Mess, Marina, Lagos.

Nigeria’s women’s Number One player Yemisi Olatunji sailed through to the semi-finals of the tournament after defeating Omolola Ajayi to set up clash with Taiwo Ebifemi in what is expected to be a showdown in the semi-final today.

Olatunji, fresh from the just concluded National Sports Festival, where she won gold for Lagos State is confident of booking a place in the final as she aims to clinch the $500 prize money at stake.

“This tournament is indeed another opportunity for me to prove my mettle in the game of squash,” she said.

Her opponent, Ebifemi who sustained an injury in a 9-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 strenuous quarter -final contest against Udeme James, also looks forward to the cracker against Olatunji, hoping to make a point by stunning bookmakers with a remarkable upset.

In the male category, there were also two walk-overs as highly rated Adewale Amao was walked over by sensational Lanre Pratt, while Del Pratt also walked over his opponent, Victor Daniel.

It was, also a victorious day for fourth-seeded Sodiq Taiwo, who registered a 13-11, 13-11 straight sets scoreline against a resilient Nasir Abdulrahman to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The semifinal matches of the tournament will take centre stage on the squash courts of the O’Trafford Squash Club today as the four-day tournament approaches its grand finale on Saturday.