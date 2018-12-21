Sonny Obienu is Dead

A lawyer and former oil company executive, Chief E. Sonny Obienu, 73, is dead.

A law graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he attended the Nigerian Law School in 1973. He began a long and prolific career, first at Mobil Oil then at Mobil Producing Nigeria. After 28 successful years, he retired and started his own consulting firm, Obienu & Obienu Solicitors in Lagos.

Obienu was born on November 18,1945, to Emmanuel & Priscilla Obienu (of blessed memory), in Oba, Anambra State. He was the last of eight children. He did his primary and secondary schooling in Onitsha and then went on to Madonna High School for his Higher School Certificate.

He passed away, at his Lagos, home on November 23rd, 2018, at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife, Ngozi and three children, Charles, Sean & Andrea. A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend…he will be sorely missed.