Foundation Scales up Scholarships to Train More Professionals

Emmanuel Ugwu, Umuahia

Lively Hope Outreach Ministries has kept faith with its philanthropic activities by helping so many indigent people to become professionals in various fields of human endeavour over the last 14 years.

This it has consistently done through its foundation which awards scholarships to bright but indigent undergraduates who needed such lifeline to graduate and become core professionals in such fields as medicine, law, accountancy, architecture, law, pharmacy, nursing and science education.

Chairperson of the scholarship board, Lady Elizabeth Uhuegbu told journalists in Umuahia that the scholarship scheme has been expanded to accommodate undergraduates from all parts of Abia state although the beneficiaries were originally limited to people from Ubakala community in Umuahia South Local Government.

To this end she stated that the 2018 edition of the scholarship programme would accommodate victims of the pipeline explosion in Osisioma as four slots would go to them.

Explaining the genesis of the scholarship programme, the board chairperson said the founder of the foundation, Rev Benson Ezem, who is an architect decided with his wife, Patricia, to give back to the society by embarking on human capital development and skill acquisition programmes, among others.

“It is a ministry of giving, and touching lives that God has given them,” she said, adding that “the scholarship awards lifts up the burden from parents who desire to give tertiary education to their children and wards but find it very difficult to cope with the financial burden”.

Uhuegbu, who is a retired educationist and presently the commissioner for special duties (establishment and training) in Abia state government, noted that one peculiar thing about the scheme is that once awarded it runs throughput the duration of the beneficiary’s academic programme.

However she pointed out that in situations where disruption of academic programmes occurr due to strike by industrial unions in the universities, the foundation would have no option than to bear the additional financial cost of the additional academic year.

According to her, the selection process for the scholarship awards involves a

rigorous procedure and those that eventually succeed would also be monitored to ensure that they maintained high academic standard throughout the duration of their university education.

She further disclosed that the 2018 edition slated for December 26 would feature recognition of notable personalities that have been involved in educational advancement and empowerment of people, adding that the foundation propagates and demonstrates such ideal.

The board chairperson named the pioneer award recipients to include former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Wife of Abia governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu and her immediate past predecessor, Mrs. Odochi Orji, retired educationist, Sir Jeremiah Nwabugwu and a highly dedicated rural teacher, Miss Mgbo Erem.