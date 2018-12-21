Emotan Gardens: Edos in diaspora inspect estate, snap up more units

…impressed with progress of work, hail Obaseki’s vision

With the influx of members of the Edo Diaspora community into the state for the yuletide and Igue celebrations, encomiums are pouring in for Godwin Obaseki’s 1800-unit affordable housing project, the Emotan Gardens Estate, which has been described as a remarkable feat in housing development in the state.

The Emotan Gardens Estate is a 70-hectare project being developed by the Edo State Government through the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) in partnership with private developers, Mixta Nigeria.

Though a number of units are ready for occupation, massive work is ongoing on other units, even as landscaping and other utilities are receiving finishing touches.

A visit to the fast-developing estate located along Upper Sokponba Road, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, showed visitors inspecting work at the site and conversing with representatives of EDPA and MIXTA Nigeria. Some units are ready while the host community is bracing up for the new lease of life in the area.

An Edo indigene from the Diaspora, Mr. Thomas Idemudia, said he was at the site to get first-hand information on the project, in the wake of growing popularity of the estate among Edos in Diaspora.

“One of the things I planned to do after arriving Benin City for the yuletide is to visit the site to see things for myself. Now that I have been convinced that the project is real, I am making payment for a unit.

Idemudia noted, “To be sincere, I am truly impressed with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision in initiating this housing project. What impressed me the most about the project is the level of work done. I can’t believe how these units of houses have been fully completed in less than a year.”

Another member of the Diaspora community, Mrs. Linda Ogieva, said the state government’s commitment to developing the housing unit is unprecedented in the recent history of the state.

She noted “From what I have seen on site, I don’t see anything holding me back from becoming a proud owner of a unit in the estate. Apparently, the estate is still being developed and a good part of the first phase is ready for occupation. I am indeed proud to be an Edo indigene with this project; it gives one great joy to be part of this novel idea. We are anxiously waiting for other parts of the estate to spring up.”