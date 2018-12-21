Buhari Advocates Genuine Reconciliation of APC Members

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country to work for genuine reconciliation of members in the interest of Nigeria and the overall benefit of the people.

This is coming as the Governor Kashim Shettima- led Committee on Peace and Reconciliation of APC members in the South-west yesterday submitted a report to the Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Thursday, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari made the appeal on Wednesday night while receiving a group of APC members, including a former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, who returned to the party after his initial exit.

He said Buhari welcomed the party leaders back to APC, saying the house was large enough to accommodate everyone.

“The president promised to speak with the leadership of the party and Kano State Government to accommodate and work with the returnees.

“Besides Hafiz who is a staunch ally of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and resigned as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s deputy, other returnees included a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Aminu Dabo; the immediate past National Treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; Security Adviser to Kwankwaso, General Danjuma Dambazau (rtd); Mu’azu Magaji, and Senator Isa Zarewa.”

According to him, they were led to the president by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

The statement added that Ganduje in response to presidential directive welcomed the party stalwarts to APC and assured them that he was ready to work with everyone preparatory to another historic victory in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Kashim Shettima- led Committee on Peace and Reconciliation of APC in the South-west yesterday submitted a report to Oshiomhole.

The 60-page report, according to the secretary of the committee, Mallam Isa Gusau, contained analytical findings and far-reaching recommendations on how to resolve the crisis.

Gusau, in a statement emailed to THISDAY yesterday, said Shettima sent copies of the report accompanied by a formal letter.

He said both were delivered to the party chairman by the committee’s secretariat.