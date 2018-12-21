Betway Launches Multi Bet Promo

International online sports betting platform, Betway, has announced the launch of a new promotion that will be rewarding its customers this festive season. Betway, the official partner and sponsor of the first ever Nigerian 5-a-side league, will be rewarding sports enthusiasts with mouth-watering bonuses in its Multi Bet Madness promo.

Betway is giving customers the chance to supercharge their wagering with payout increases on all Multi Bets. For every Multi Bet placed this month, Betway will give a payout increase on winnings depending on the number of bets in a betslip.

Country Manager Betway, Lere Awokoya said “This promotion is all about rewarding Nigerian customers during the holiday season. Betway is committed to making customers happy and satisfied at all times and one way we can do that is by frequently rewarding our loyal customers with fantastic promos.”

Betway has been involved in many promotional activities since its entry into the Nigerian market and looks forward to introducing much more reward-based promotions in the future.