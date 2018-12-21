Badeh: Substantial Progress Made on Investigation, Says NAF

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force said it has made substantial progress on the investigation into the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who was killed by unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening along Keffi-Abuja Road.

NAF said contrary to some reports, Bardeh’s driver survived the attack and was recovering in a NAF hospital.

It maintained that the former CDS had full complement of security details.

In a statement issued last night and entitled “spreading of misinformation on circumstances surrounding the death of former CDS, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh”, NAF said it was working closely with other security agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

“NAF is working closely with other relevant security agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the former CDS with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to justice.

“Substantial progress has already been made in the ongoing investigation and details would be communicated at the appropriate time”, the statement read.

The statement signed by NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, stated: “the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has noted, with dismay, some erroneous reports and comments in the media regarding the unfortunate incident that led to the death of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, on December 18, 2018.

“Some of these reports erroneously state that the driver of the late former CDS, who was also shot during the incident, is dead. Other reports allege that adequate security was not provided for the deceased Air Chief Marshal.

“The NAF wishes to state categorically that nothing could be further from the truth. Firstly, all are please requested to note that the driver is alive and recuperating extremely well at one of our NAF hospitals.

“Secondly, Air Chief Marshal Badeh has always been provided with the full compliment of personal staff and security personnel commensurate with his status as a former Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), CDS and a four-star general in the Armed Forces of Nigeria”, he said.