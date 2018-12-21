Ash Plans Major Move into Nigerian Music Scene

Abdul Sammir Hamman, better known as Ash to his friends, is one of those rare artists that appeals to all ages, genres and tastes.

He threads the fine line between cutting-edge verve and all-encompassing appeal, embracing pop and hip-hop whilst retaining his R&B roots.

The Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur, raised in the UK and US and Nigeria is bringing fresh air to the Dubai music scene.

As C.E.O and president of Immaqul’8 Entertainment (pronounced immaculate), he came to the attention of the music scene back in 2003 with the Booker T revamp of his club smash Bounce 2 This, which reached top 20 in the national charts whilst retaining the number one spot on the UK Garage and Club.

Ash performed live at the Miss World beauty pageant Contest at the grand finale at London’s Alexander Palace, flanked by celebrities, the international media, with over a worldwide viewing audience of 700 million people.

His 2007 single “I`m sorry” reached no seven on MTV Arabia`s World Chart and his self-titled debut album “ASH HAMMAN” (2011) was the bestselling album in the Middle East and North Africa,( 2013 )”ASH HAMMAN” Top 10 Highest selling Albums in the UAE ever, ASH HAMMAN Dubbed in record as Dubai King of RnB by The National Mirror

In simple words, Ash is a fountain of talent, a true star, with tremendous performing abilities. With Ash, there is bound to be a Revolution. Stay awake, stay tuned, its Immaqul’8, Ash.