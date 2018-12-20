Wike to Honour Team Rivers’ Contingent to National Sports Festival

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state government would honour the it’s contingent to the 19th National Sports Festival which ended last Sunday in Abuja. Team Rivers finished as runners up to run-away winners Delta State.

Speaking yesterday after receiving the National Sports Festival Second Position Trophy at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike directed the State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, to arrange for a date when the state government would host the contingent.

Wike also received a Special Recognition Award for his contribution to the development of wrestling in Africa.

He said: “I thank our contingent to the National Sports Festival for making the State proud. I think with better preparation, we would have emerged the first place.

“We have very good athletes and they showed themselves as great performers during the National Sports Festival. By the next Sports Festival, Rivers State will emerge the first”.

Wike said the people of the Niger Delta are happy that states from the geo-political zone took the first three positions at the National Sports Festival. Edo State picked the third position behind Delta and Rivers.

He said the Rivers State Government would continue to invest in the development of sports.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, said the state received a trophy for being the first runner up at the 19th National Sports Festival.

He said that the state’s contingent displayed courage and dedication to win the second position.