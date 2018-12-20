Suspected Boko Haram Commander Reportedly Nabbed in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector General of Police Taskforce, known as the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Thursday, reportedly arrested one Umar Abdulmalik, said to be one of the most wanted Boko Haram leaders, in his hideout in Lagos.

Although the information filtered out to the social media space through the Instagram handle of one of the operatives, the police are yet to officially confirm the arrest.

According to the operative known as Otunba Koko, the suspect, who was said to be the mastermind of the Kuje and Nyanya, Abuja bombings of 2015, was also the gang leader of Galadimawa Roundabout killing of seven police officers.

He was also accused of being the mastermind of the death of police officers at Lugbe and Gwagwalada, both in Abuja.

He was also said to be the overall commander of Edo and Ondo States multiple bank robberies, and several killings in Okene axis of Kogi.

The IRT operative also claimed that the suspect was the grand commander of the attack and prison break in Niger State early this year, where he lost one of his eyes during the operation, although he helped over 100 prisoners to escape.

In a post on his Instagram handle @otunba_okoko_irtabjconnect,

the IRT operative wrote: “Glory be to God Almighty, Umar the most deadly and most wanted Boko Haram leader in Abuja and mastermind of the Kuje and Nyanya Abuja bombings of 2015.

“Gang-leader of Galadimawa Roundabout seven police officers killing, Lugbe police officers killer, Gwagwalada area police killings all in Abuja.

“Overall Commander of Edo and Ondo State multiple bank robberies, several killings in Okene axis of Kogi.

“He was the grand commander of the attack and rescue operations of the prison in Niger State early this year where he lost one of his eye during the operation and also over 100 prisoners escaped.

“The most wanted suspect was arrested by a Special IRT team in Lagos today after he escaped with bullet wounds from Abuja three weeks ago when IRT teams arrested four of his gang members and recovered 4 AK47 Rifles and hundreds of ammunitions.

“Today is one of the happiest moments of my life. Kudos to Nigeria Police force, Kudos to IGP Ibrahim Idris.”

Attempts to reach the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, proved abortive as repeated calls put across to him got no response, neither did he reply the follow-up text message sent to his phone.