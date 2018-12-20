Phamatex Pharma Bags Awards

Phamatex Industries Limited has been named ‘’Best Pharmaceutical Company of the Year’’ by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria(HEWAN).

According to the leadership of the association who organised the awards in collaboration with Maximpact Communications, the award was conferred on Phamatex because of its good manufacturing practices, quality products, availability and affordability of her products and investment in state-of –the-art manufacturing plant and technology. The company’s ant-malarial, Lumapil, was also named ‘‘Best Anti-malarial of the Year.’’

Receiving the awards on behalf of staff and management of Phamatex, it’s Managing Director, Prince Christopher Nebe, said, “ On behalf of Phamatex Group which comprises of Phamatex Industries Ltd and Phamatex Nigeria Ltd, I express great delight and humbled by these awards and recognition from HEWAN.

Phamatex is a group of companies that is into manufacturing and importation of drugs in Nigeria. “We have one of the finest range of products in the country which includes Lumapil which incidentally won HEWAN’s Anti-malarial of the Year. We are also the exclusive agent of Hovid products in Nigeria.

‘’We are known for high quality and these awards are an encouragement to continue to maintain quality standards. We are WHO and NAFDAC compliant. I thank HEWAN and commend them for these awards. We promise that the standard will be maintained,’’ he said.

Speaking on behalf of HEWAN, Mrs Chioma Obinna, who is the president of the association, said, ‘’Phamatex has contributed a lot to pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution in Nigeria which should be recognised. We used a set of rigorous criteria to arrive at the decision to confer these prestigious awards on Phamatex and Lumapil.’’

The 2018 HEWAN awards and symposium had the theme: ‘’ Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in our Healthcare Delivery System.’’ Expers at the event proffered solutions to the challenges. It also served as an opportunity to recognise companies and individuals who distinguished themselves through quality network service delivery.