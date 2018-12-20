PDP Salutes Saraki at 56, Says He is A Pillar of Democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as he turns 56 years.

The party in a statement issued Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, described Saraki as a pillar of democracy, courageous, patriotic leader and an exceptional administrator, who has continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets.

The PDP said Saraki’s courage in providing outstanding leadership in the National Assembly, has upheld the independence of the legislature and its focus in serving only the interest of the people, despite the harassment, intimidation and siege by the federal government.

The party also stated that Saraki’s excellent handling of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), has reinforced the party’s and presidential candidate’s focus on issue-based campaign, national consensus building and proffering of solutions for the nation’s myriad problems.