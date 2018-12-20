PASAN: We Allowed Buhari to Present Budget

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Members of staff of the National Assembly under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have said they deliberately suspended their four-day warning strike Wednesday to allow President Muhammadu Buhari present the 2019 budget.

The chairman Musa Bature Muhammad said the workers resolved that the budget was a national issue which supersedes the interests of PASAN members.

He was however excited that the industrial action has been successful, noting that both chambers of the National Assembly have taken actions to address the situation.