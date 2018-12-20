Later3 Supports Innovation Lab with Internet Connectivity

Emma Okonji

Layer3, a leading tech-solutions and Internet Service Provider (ISP) has collaborated with Civic Innovation Lab to provide high-speed internet services for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Civic Innovation Lab is an Abuja-based incubator for social entrepreneurs focused on leveraging tech and innovation in creating social impact.

With numerous challenges faced by entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups in turning their ideas into viable businesses, Layer3’s support to Civic’s tech-incubator will enable a community of social innovators solve civic problems seamlessly.

According to the Head of Business Development of Layer3, Stephen Agogo, “ We are committed to powering entrepreneurs and start-up businesses using innovative technologies to provide solutions to the peculiar issues in Nigeria. Civic Innovation Lab is one of the innovation hubs we are currently supporting in Abuja and we will continue to encourage initiatives like this to foster the socio – economic development in Nigeria and the rest of Africa”.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of Civic Innovation Lab, Mosope Olaosebikan, said: “At Civic Innovation Lab, we are passionate about creating social impact using tech & innovation. We are keen on improving access to business support services for start-ups and social entrepreneurs. This support from Layer3 will enable a strategic partnership, which ensures that our diverse community access affordable and efficient internet services.”