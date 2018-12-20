Lagos College of Medicine Graduates 6,000 Doctors Since Inception

To raise N2b from alumni

Martins Ifijeh

The University of Lagos College of Medicine has since inception graduated a total of 6,000 medical doctors and dentists, some of whom have become past ministers of health, commissioners, vice chancellors, heads of parastatal, among others.

The college says having graduated several high calibre members of the society, there was need for the school alumni and public spirited individuals to contribute funds towards revamping the institution.

Stating this at a press conference in Lagos recently, the Chairman, Organising Committee of the High Table/Fundraising Dinner, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru said the institution aims to own a research centre which would cost at N2 billion, and other capital projects including utilities.

“This will not only benefit the institution but will help in reducing brain drain and medical tourism.

“The vision of the college is to become world class, continental centre of innovation driven by the core values of excellence in research, learning and teaching in a conducive environment.

He said the black tie event which is billed to hold Saturday, February 2, 2019 will be a continuous tradition similar to what obtains in Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard Alumni Dinner.

He reeled out some achievements of the school to include being the first dental school in West Africa in 1967; being the first to be designated a college of medicine in Nigeria; being the first Dental Centre of Excellence in Nigeria in 1984, among others.