Dell Predicts Increased Data, Clouds, IT Demands in 2019

Emma Okonji

The latest Dell Technology study has revealed how the next big breakthroughs in technology will reveal new opportunities for customers.

According to the report, there’s been no shortage of technology innovation over the course of the last year, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), 5G, Cloud, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Blockchain at the forefront of a lot of the conversations within teams and with customers.

With 2019 around the corner, we are incredibly excited about what the next 12 months will bring, as we plan for what’s to come even farther in the future, the report said.

While analysing the implications of latest technology innovation as it relates to the year ahead, the report said: “With data growing at the edge and the need for real-time powerful compute at scale to support AI and Machine Learning workloads, the data centre is officially becoming distributed. Multi and hybrid cloud adoption models will further evolve and place cloud computing capabilities at every layer of the data journey to address the unique needs inherent at each layer.

This shift closer to the edge will support analytics and data management outside of the core as an extension of on-premise cloud, the report said, adding that AI and ML applications will enhance and transform the user experience by reducing both technology and human complexity.

“The line between human and machine tasks will change and more of the thinking tasks of every business and system will be driven by machine intelligence. AI and ML will continue to leverage the influx of data to drive greater efficiencies and insights that will optimize both the apps and devices we use every day.

“PCs will be able to predict power consumption needs based on usage patterns while apps will continue to learn from user preferences and behaviors to deliver more personalised experiences. Even large-scale enterprise systems will use AI and ML to drive greater automation and intelligence, making it easier for humans to gather insights or make strategic decisions based on data as we move from peta-scale to exa-scale to zeta-scale,” the report said.

The report cited Gartner’s estimate that in 2021, AI augmentation will generate $2.9 trillion in business value and recover 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity.

5G is undoubtedly being covered in many predictions for 2019, but what may not be obvious is how it’s driving the need for software-defined IT strategies more than ever before. 5G requires a software-defined network and new distributed compute models. These will ultimately need to be supported by a full software-defined data center stack to ensure all that data can move at speed and scale, while being managed, analysed, stored and protected,” the report said.