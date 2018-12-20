Buhari Visits Kano for Police Cadets’ Graduation

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Kano Thursday for the graduation of cadet officers at the Police Academy in the town, there is heavy presence of armed policemen as well as personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Armoured cars with armed riot policemen could be seen at strategic roundabouts in the city.

The presidential jet is expected to land at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the president will proceed to Wudil, some 40 kilometres away from the state capital.

Security has been beefed up in Kano and environs specifically at busy roads of Kano to Wudil road to ensure hitch a free visit.

Details later…