The Product Standardisation Unification

Every industrial revolution has a prologue and an epilogue with the main activity being in the middle. But we need the pre and post intellectual revolution in order to exist and survive.

The first and second industrial revolution that happened in Britain and American respectively were initially preceded by an intellectual revolution. The post intellectual framework is the law of boundaries.

In fact, the absence of this rate limiting boundary conditions was what created world war two, and more especially, the cold war. It was a major culprit in all the economic recessions recorded in the world.

The intellectual boundary conditions post recession solutions introduced a lot of standardisation and regulatory policies and frameworks to protect all parties involved in the economic activity of creating and distributing value. This was when the monetary policies, fiscal policies, treaties, consumer protection policies, product standardisation frameworks in terms of quality, uniformity and safety emerged.

This post-epilogue intellectual solution took on a life of its own. It took on a global identity. It is surprising at the level of global uniformity and quality compliance that is being achieved.

What if we can unify all the variables involved in a product life cycle into a quantifiable standardised number? This quest for simplicity which means more power is where the Peso Ratio comes in.

The Unique Peso Number

Think of human history as seen by a physicist. In terms of forces. Using the analogy, the first force to be worked out in the economic universe is the mastery of the factors of production. This released our inner creative energy and immense value was unleashed. But this also created a capitalist bourgeoisie. The second force was the macroeconomic policies and framework. This led to a better control and regulation. This was when the standardisation and certification revolution emerged.

The third force is the mastery of the psychology of the consumers through social media. The final fourth force that is left is a grand unification of all these variables. The absence of this unification is the reason for the lack of effectiveness of regulatory agencies whom only seem to be existing when the problem has been blown out of proportion. This is the source of the triangular antagonism between government, business and the people.

In Nigeria for instance, we have a consumer protection agency who does not have an effective execution framework for carrying out the consumer protection council acts CAP.C25 L.F.N 2004. There is no technical communication loop between them and the people.

As effective as SON has become recently, there is still no available certifications and standards in the service standards group especially a tool for data gathering that affects everyone in the industrial economic chain.

The solution to these problems and more can be found in the simplicity of a number called the Unique Peso Number.

The New Equation

The Unique Peso Number is a personalised product standardisation number for a product per customer. It’s a buyer’s remorse avoidance solution.

Buyer’s remorse is the sense of regret after having made a purchase.

This remorse is in four categories:

Firstly, is the people’s remorse – this remorse is created because of the ignorance of the relationship psychology on why we spend money on certain things.

Secondly is the product engineering remorse. This is created as a result of ignorance of engineering simplicity. No matter how complex a product might be, you should understand simply enough to be able to know what to check out for when making a purchase. How to use and maintain in order to extract maximum value and how to make simple quick fixes and when to take to an expert.

Thirdly, there is the social remorse. This is the remorse created out of institutional ignorance.

And finally, the origin’s remorse, which is remorse of the ignorance of fundamental value. You have probably heard of a long old forgotten product that someone auctioned for a lot of money. Its not just the economy of demand and supply that made it costly, but the estimated content value.

A lot of us actually don’t know that we have a lot of precious metals like gold and platinum studded in our phones.

A Nigerian scientist and mathematician has developed a beautiful and simple analytical approach using the power of math with equations to account for all these variables and come out with a unique number termed “the Peso Number.”

The Peso number for a product(s) is created from the Peso Ratio.

Hypothetically, this new equation can be described as “the theory of everything.”

The Peso ratio is still under peer review to be scientifically published as a economic scientific fact in the journal of American consumer research. But have been found to be mathematically accurate.

Analysis

Whe Peso Ratio: An informed consumer wants an analytical, rational and sociological reason on why he needs the product. This needs analytics of ∆p.

HOW: He also wants to know how to use this latest piece of technology. He wants to know about the new innovation it carries and its ease of user friendly capabilities. How it differentiates from every other product that he has had or is out there. He wants to know what might go wrong and how he can fix it. This needs analytics of ∆e.

WHO?: More than anything, he wants to know who is selling, their identity, values and ethics of the brand that produced it and what they stand for. He wants to know their supporting structures in terms of warranty and guarantees. He also wants to know the estimated market brand identity that he stands to enjoy. This needs analytics of ∆s.

WHERE?: He also wants to know the origins and foundation of that technology, in order to have a proper valuation of how to dispose it and not run into problems with environmental agencies and other agencies. He also needs those origins valuation analytics in order to determine whether to resell it later in whole or in parts or even preserve some of the components as a technological fossil. This requires the analytics of ∆o.

Conclusion

This virtually simple number is the holy grail of Augmented product value. It is built into the fabrics of every other product level. It’s built into the core product of benefit (WHY ∆p), the actual product (HOW ∆e), and the augmented product (WHO ∆s & WHERE ∆o). Imagine millions of Nigerians having a PESO Certification which clothes them in standardisation confidence in all the variables and cycles that went into the product they have in their hands.

A traceability framework that will help the CPC, SON, NAFDAC and PCC in effectively executing the impact of their policy mandates to the people. The level of big data that will come out of this activity will make the NEIC (economic intelligence), NBS (statistics), NPC (planning), NIA (intelligence) and NIPC (investment promotion) superstars in their intelligence mandates. And the private sector company that will pioneer this revolution will be able to read the mind of God and literally shake the world.