Striking Workers Absent as N’Assembly Awaits Buhari’s Budget Presentation

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

All entrances leading to the complex have been barricaded with heavy security men manning the gates and thoroughly scrutinising those coming in.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and other sister agencies are on ground ahead of the president’s presentation billed for 11am.

The complex looks serene and well decorated.

As at the time of filing this report, the complex looks peaceful with the absence of the protesting Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) around the premises.

Meanwhile, no member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has arrived the House of Representatives chamber where the joint session of the National Assembly is expected to receive the president Buhari’s budget.

Already, 25 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers are seated and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Ita Enang has also been sighted in the chamber.