SGF: FG Has Released N’Assembly’s 2018 Budget

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, yesterday revealed that part of the budgetary allocation to the National Assembly has finally been released.

He made the revelation that the 2018 budget has been released after a closed-door meeting that lasted about an hour with members of the House of Representatives in Meeting Room 1, White House, National Assembly.

Asked why the 2018 budget of the National Assembly has not been released, Mustapha hinted that: “It has been released. I can assure you that for their constituency projects, at least 50 per cent has been released.”

On the purpose of his visit and whether it has anything to do with the protest by National Assembly workers in relation with the budget presentation by President Buhari, the SGF said: “I have come to attend a caucus meeting with members of the House of Representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has nothing to do with the strike action. We were just discussing party matters, which is germane and important to us.”