Buhari Orders Security Agents to Fish out Badeh’s Killers

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja ordered security agencies to fish out the killers of Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd.), the 15th Chief of Defence Staff, and bring them to justice.

The president who tasked the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law, also challenged them to ensure greater security and safety of all users of the country’s roads.

The president, according to his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, described the killing of Badeh as “very sad and unfortunate.”

According to him, the president commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

Adesina said the president noted that the late Badeh, who was also a Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfilment in his over three decades of military career.

He also said the president regretted that Badeh fell victim of incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

“He directs security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.

“The President prays that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest,” the statement added.