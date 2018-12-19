Buhari Declines Assent to Two More Bills

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to two more Bills namely the National Transport Commission Bill and Federal Road Authority Establishment Bill.

This brings to three the number of Bills that were refused assent by President Buhari within one week.

The President had on Tuesday declined assent to the National Broadcasting Commission Amendment Bill.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Wednesday read a letter from President Buhari declining assent to the National Transport Commission Bill 2018 and Federal Road Authority Establishment Bill, 2018 citing duplication of functions of the supervising ministries as one of the reasons for refusing assent to the bills.

Details later…