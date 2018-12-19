Budget Presentation: Lawmakers Hold Executive Session

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The gallery of the House of Representatives has been cleared as lawmakers dissolved into an executive session.

The Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, said the session will only last five minutes.

Though it is not clear what the lawmakers intend to discuss but caucuses of major political parties, the APC and the PDP, had been meeting ahead of today’s budget presentation.

The leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier moved a motion to admit the President of the Senate and members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly for the joint session that will receive President Muhammadu Buhari.