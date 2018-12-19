Atiku Celebrates Saraki At 56, Describes Him as Symbol of Courage

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has saluted the selflessness, courage and statesmanship of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who clocks 56 years today.

The former vice president in a congratulatory message, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said Saraki has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s politics and good governance.

According to him, “Saraki is an embodiment of finesse, a fusion of intellectual fecundity and leadership competence; a brave defender of democracy and symbol of courage; and an adherent to the rule of law and selfless stewardship.”

“I rejoice with a compatriot and political ally as he walks the stage of his golden age. Bukola is a man of great past, commendable present and promising future. I pray that almighty Allah will continue to grant him greater vision, robust vitality and a wealth of good health, in the service of our nation and humanity at large”, Atiku said.