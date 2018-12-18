Standard Chartered Preserves the environment

As part of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited’s yearly Employee Volunteering (EV) activities in the community, the bank recently held a beach clean-up activity.

Coordinated by the bank’s property team, the activity was done in collaboration with the Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative (LUFASI), an environment advocacy organisation led by Nigeria’s renowned environmentalist, Desmond Majekodunmi.

The event held at the Kids Beach Club in Lekki, with 20 children in the community supporting the team. Speaking at the event, Head of Property, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Anne Rinu, was quoted in a statement as saying: “If we are to make the world a healthier and safer place to live in, we must remember that we all have a role to play; whether through advocacy, actively driving behavioural change towards preserving the environment or leading by example through public-private partnerships or collaborations with industry experts as done today in. “By reducing our own impact on the environment, we continue to protect our planet for the benefit of our communities.

“My colleagues and I are thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community through our employee volunteering initiative.’’

Employee volunteering (EV) is a core component of Standard Chartered Bank’s community investment strategy. The bank encourages employees to utilise their skills, knowledge and expertise to deliver development programmes around education, health, environment protection and financial literacy.

Employees are given three fully paid leave days to volunteer to support causes that reiterate the bank’s commitment to supporting communities where it operates around the globe.