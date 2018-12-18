Okwa Grabs Apartment in ‘Win a Home Lottery’

Tayo Olaleye, Abuja

Winner of the Win a Home Lottery in Abuja, Mrs Eyare Nola Okwa has received the key to a furnished two- bedroom apartment, situated within the Efab Global Estate, Mbora District in Abuja.

The Winner, who currently resides in a rented apartment in Lugbe, a sub-urban area in Abuja, expressed joy at becoming a house owner, saying: ” I have always wished to own a home personally, so it worked in place for me. I was excited when I saw the house. I know about house lotteries but not a furnished one.

That I think will also be the issue with a lot of Nigerians , that “whole furnished” thing will make a lot of people not believe. Some people had to personally chat with me to be sure it is real. I don’t know how else to explain to Nigerians but I don’t blame them, it is the way the country is, but on the contrary there are still very good people and firms in the country,” Eyare, a graduate of computer engineering said.

She disclosed she had played randomly on different days with N1,000 and played 15 times in making a total of N15,000.

The mega prize building, worth N25 million, according to the Managing Director, Win a Home Lottery, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, is the company’s way of giving back to the society in which they operate and the desire to meet the housing difficulties the city is faced with.