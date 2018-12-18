…Okowa Congratulates Champions Team Delta

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the victorious Team Delta in the just concluded 19th National Sports Festival Abuja 2018.

Okowa who personally attended the closing ceremony of the games at the National Stadium Abuja on Sunday was elated that Team Delta set more games record on their way to successfully defending the National Sports Festival trophy won at the Eko 2012 games in Lagos with a total medal haul of 352, comprising of 163 gold medals, 88 silver medals and 101 bronze medals.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu yesterday in Asaba, the Governor thanked the Delta State Sports Commission, all team members, coaching crew and supporters for their hardwork and dedication which culminated in the victory of Team Delta.

While congratulating the Federal Ministry of Sports for organising the festival, Governor Okowa stated, “there is no doubt that sports development is very important in our nation,; with all the energy in our youths, they need to be guided in the right direction; for us as a state government, we believe that the youths must be engaged continually in sports activities.” adding “Sports is a unifying factor for us particularly in Delta State that is multi-ethnic; it also helps the youths to be disciplined,” he stated.

The Governor urged parents and stakeholders to encourage their children and wards to engage in sporting activities “we must also, begin to encourage our children to engage in sporting activities because of the economic factor involved; if we are able to get the young ones not just to win laurels for our nation Nigeria but, help themselves and others who are close to them; it is important to put a lot of money into sports development because of the benefits and am glad we encouraged the athletes to win more laurels with various cash gifts we promised them.

“Our administration is inspired to invest in sports development by the achievements recorded by previous administrations in the state as well as that of General Samuel Ogbemudia when he was the Governor of the defunct Bendel State,” he added