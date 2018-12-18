Nine New Political Parties Join CUPP

Udora Orizu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has welcomed new political parties to the coalition towards the common objective of defeating the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of CUPP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola while addressing journalists at the formalities for understanding in Abuja noted that the event is a pointer that they are on the side of the people in the movement of national redemption.

According to him, “The members to the original memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among more than 40 parties to work together and rescue Nigeria from misrule, insecurity and misery. Since that pact was signed several months ago, the coalition has grown steadily in membership.”

“While welcoming colleagues in the named parties we wish to reiterate that CUPP is an equal opportunity coalition, there’s no seniority in CUPP. We are a close knit coalition where every member is carried along and decisions are taken by consensus. This fact was demonstrated in the ultimate decision to adopt a political party PDP and a candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election.”

He alleged that there has been unsuccessful moves to bring the coalition down before the 2019 general election.

“There have been open and closet moves to destroy this coalition, there have been sponsored reports and predictions that the coalition will collapse before the February election. The fact that instead of this happening, we have been having increased membership and a clear red card to the incumbent.”

“If the people in government are honourable people they will read the hand writing on the wall and throw in the towel before the elections. It’s not too late for them to surrender because the defeat that awaits them in the coming election will be comprehensive and decisive,” Oyinlola said

He lamented that the Nigerians are suffering, from the arrogant ineptitude of APC government.

He said, “The APC is bereft of ideas but are conceited to admit their lack of knowledge and seek help, rather they spent the last four years blaming almost everyone else apart from themselves for their failure. They started first by denouncing all their 2015 promises and then proceeded on a systematic and mindless destruction of every facet of our national lives. UNICEF have just announced that we have the number of highest out of school children in the whole world at 13.5 million people. We should expect that given the levity which the clueless APC government have taken education since it came to power. This government allocated a miserable 7% of 2018 budget to education.

He assured the new members that their coming in at this this time will not in anyway be a disadvantage rather it will strengthen the patriotic zeal of everyone to achieve the common objective of ridding the nation of common affliction which the All Progressive Congress represent.

The Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said the political parties are United Patriots (UP), Save Nigeria Congress (SNC), Reform and Advancement Party, Alliance for Social Democrats, We the People Nigeria, People’s Coalition Party (PCP), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), Change Nigeria Party (CNP) and Alliance National Party (ANP).

He also revealed that the coalition was considering application from six more political parties seeking to join the group .