Minister to Lead Nigerian Stakeholders to World of Asphalt 2019 in Indianapolis, USA

A delegation of government institutions, contractors, service providers, researchers. miners, and all asphalt paving service industries are gearing to attend the World of Asphalt Show & Conference scheduled for February 12 – 14, 2019.

World of Asphalt is recognised as the trade show for demonstrating the greatest percentage of growth show to show. It is organised by Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), a leading organisation in North America with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin advancing equipment manufacturers in the global marketplace for business success. With over 1000 members representing more than 200 product lines, Association of Equipment Manufacturers aims to create a community of industry practitioners that can make positive and lasting change.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri will lead a team of representatives from the Ministry, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and other related government agencies to the event. Other confirmed participating private company who is looking to leveraging this trade show to enter international markets is Liquid Diamond Industries.

World of Asphalt is the prestigious and largest educational conference and exhibition resource for anything new in the Asphalt industry, including the newest equipment, products, best practices and latest technologies and innovations, geared at the aggregates, asphalts, pavement maintenance and traffic safety industry sector that one can easily utilise on the field of job.

It is a one-stop shop where stakeholders, manufacturers and service providers have great opportunity to meet in one place and compare products so as to be informed on what suites their specific needs and budgets. This event will feature in depth industry focused on educational programming and comprehensive exhibits and research driven technologies and innovations as Asphalt- related equipment, products and services.

The World of Asphalt conference features learning opportunities with leading industry experts to discuss solutions to issues affecting the asphalt industry, AGG1 aggregates Academy & Expo will provide attendees with signature learning programs such as the AGG1 Academy, National Asphalt Pavement Association’s Environment, Health & safety Conference, as well as the ’People, Plants & Paving ‘training programme.

According to Mrs Marcella Iyitor, Chief Executive of Niche PR a Nigerian- based Public Relations Company, one of AEM’s global supporting organisations for more than a decade, and whose company focus area is Institutional capacity- building, World of Asphalt will serve as a lever for economic growth and social development. Speaking further, Marcella said that the Show is indeed beneficial to Nigeria now as government understands how infrastructure development including road infrastructure, safe and efficient transportation systems are vital to the nation’s continued economic development. It does not only play a key role in the nation’s capacity to participate in the global economy, but also crucial in ensuring the well-being of our communities and people.

This event will provide the needed resources for participants in Nigeria to equip themselves with more knowledge on the most updated research and technology that is driving the asphalt industry. Participants will learn directly from experts and interact with peers as over 450+ of the industry’s leading manufacturers and service providers in the industry sectors come together at World of Asphalt to showcase their latest products and technologies.