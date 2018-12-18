Lactose-free Valio Powdered Milk Best for Healthy Living, Says NHF

Executive Director of Nigeria Heart Foundation, and Honourary Consul of Finland to Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, has encouraged Nigerians to ensure they take good nutrition to prevent heart-related diseases.

Speaking at the unveiling of lactose-free Valio Milk product range in Lagos, Akinroye advised Nigerians to consume Valio milk “as good nutrition can help to conquer any heart-related diseases,” noting that “Finnish people have a life expectancy of 70 years due to good nutrition.”

He explained that the Nigerian Heart Foundation embarked on “food label campaign” to check the excesses of manufacturers of food consumed in Nigeria to ensure such food items are not injurious to our hearts. He said that “Finland is very clean and produces good and healthy food products,” noting that lactose-free dairy such as Valio milk from that country would help to keep away heart-related diseases.

Lactose-free Valio Milk was introduced into the Nigerian market by a leading pharmaceutical company, Thompson & Grace Pharmaceuticals Limited (T&G Pharma), Lagos.

Unveiling the four variants of the milk product at separate events in Abuja and Lagos respectively last week, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of T&G Pharma, Dr. Isaac Amos declared that Valio milk produced in Finland by Valio Limited, and other dairy products from the company are easy to digest and they contain low carbohydrates and high protein content.

According to him, “the milk has the natural taste, colour and aroma of milk without sweetness, which can give the consumer the pleasant healthy experience”, adding that it has no preservatives.

“The milk is suitable for drinking, cooking and baking. It is good for our health,” he said.

Amos disclosed that Valio Milk comes into the Nigerian market in four variants of “Valio lactose-free whole milk; Valio lactose-free semi-skimmed milk; Valio lactose-free skimmed milk; and Valio skimmed milk.” He explained that Valio Milk is a product for the entire family – from age one and above.” He noted that it is good for pregnant women as it will help them to breast feed and live a healthy live after delivery.

According to Medical research, lactose is a natural carbohydrate in milk which is also called milk-sugar. Lactose intolerance is a condition in which unabsorbed lactose causes digestive problems, such as diarrhoea, flatulence and bloating, with approximately 65 percent of the human population having a reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. The research report further explained that lactose intolerance in adulthood is most prevalent in people of East Asian descent, affecting more than 90 percent of adults in some of these communities, and is also very common in people of West African, Arab, Jewish, Greek, and Italian descent.

Dr. Amos said that there isn’t a cure for lactose intolerance and no known way to make the body produce more lactase. “But it can managed by limiting consumption of dairy products, eating lactose-reduced food such as Valio milk,” he advised.

Speaking at the unveiling of the product at the Embassy of Finland in Abuja, Senior Vice President of Valio Company in Finland, Mr Paavo Salminen, said that most lactose-intolerant consumers do not use milk at all, substituting it with water, but with Valio lactose-free milk, such consumers can now finally come back to dairy.

“Nigeria is a great country with excellent people. We are introducing this lactose-free milk in the country as a means to improve the health of the people as well as the economy of the nation”, Salminen said. He explained that Valio lactose-free milk is made from fresh premium-quality Finnish milk that is collected from Valio’s milk farmers in Finland.

Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Jyrki Pulkkinen, said his country is known for good and healthy foods, adding that introduction of Valio milk from his country will further improve the relationship between the two countries.

H.E Pulkkinen said lactose-free milk was a success story in his country, expressing optimism that the milk would record success in Nigeria.