Shehu Sani Condemns Govt Officials over Hate Speech

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has condemned government officials involved in hate speeches.

Sani said some people in government are raising concerns about hate speech while they pay some media users to attack and defame others.

In a Twitter post at the weekend, the senator, who did not mention names, said those people in government preach against hate speech and incitement yet keep an army of social media influencers on their payrolls to malign and defame other people.

“Some people in government are so disturbed and concerned about hate speeches and incitement on social media, while at the same time maintaining and paying an army of social media spins who are daily attacking, maligning and defaming others,” he tweeted.

The senator posted the tweet 24 hours after Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, threatened to sue Paul Enenche, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), over alleged incitement.

Sani and el-Rufai have been having a running attle.