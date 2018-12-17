NEOC to Hold 2019 Conference

The Time Economics has announced the third edition of the Nigeria Economic Outlook Conference (NEOC). The 2019 edition, according to the organisers, comes at another pivotal moment for Nigeria.

Nigerians would march to the polls in February 2019, to elect the president that would lead the country into the next decade, while the country confronts perhaps the biggest economic and social challenges in a generation – unemployment, poverty, and division.

The conference, scheduled to hold 15th to 16th January 2019, at the Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

It is expected to bring together thought leaders on business, economy and politics. It has as its theme “Reforms, Investments, and Jobs”, reflecting both the ongoing debate and the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The conference would thus seek to elevate the discussion and provide required depth on the necessary reforms Nigeria need to adopt in order to drive investment and expand jobs. “The agenda is thus designed with the purpose of demystifying the prevalent aversion for wholesale changes to the way and the environment in which businesses operate and invest in Nigeria.

Key discussions include: Nigeria’s economy reset – policies, reforms, and growth; Nigeria’s growing debt burden – implications for growth, investment, and government fiscal constraints; Nigeria’s today business environment – nexus between public policies, business growth and profitability, access to capital issues, poor human capital, collapse in demand; Nigeria and Africa’s Population growth, demographics, migration and the rise of populism in the West; amongst others.

Some of the confirmed speakers include: Charles Robertson, the Global Chief Economist for Renaissance Capital, and Head of the firm’s macro strategy unit, and the author of the Fastest Billion: the Story behind Africa’s Economic Revolution; Professor Salvatore Capasso of the University of Napoli, and Director of the Institute of Studies on Mediterranean Economies, both in Italy; Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Presidential candidate for Young Progressive Party, and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Mustapha Chike – Obi, Vice Chairman of Alpha African Advisory and former CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON); Dapo Okubadejo, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory Services KPMG Nigeria.

Other speakers include Dr Titilola Akindeinde, Team Lead of the Policy Development Facility Phase II, DFID sponsored programme; Muda Lawal, the Director General of Lagos Chambers of Commerce + Industry (LCCI); Ayuli Jemide, Lead Partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors; Olufemi Awoyemi, Founder + CEO Proshare; Ier Jonathan – Ichaver, Founder + CEO, Sesor Empowerment Foundation; Dimieari Von Kemedi, Co Founder + Managing Director Alluvial, and many more.