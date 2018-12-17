Adekunle Gold’s Unforgettable Residency

For three nights, singer Adekunle Gold gave a first-of-its-kind performance at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Together with his 79th element band, the ‘ire’ crooner delivered a spectacular show that showcased his creative talents and showmanship.

Starting from the kick off day, December 13, the venue was packed with music lovers and fans who were delighted to catch a glimpse of the songwriter’s music prowess.

The afro-pop singer and songwriter brought euphoria to fans back-to-back, with new energy, new special guests and new outfits each night.

Gold’s connection with his audience was unwavering! Each night became a karaoke style singalong, with fans performing in tune alongside him.

The third and final night was an emotional end to a fiery weekend. Gold’s performance brought a stadium feel to the theatre layout, with tears, phone calls to exes and a deep feeling of empowerment.

Over the course of his residency, Gold was joined by singers Aramide, WurLD, Dyo and Sir Dauda. Fans were also surprised with performances from singer/songwriter Falz and an extremely rare sighting of musical legend Aşa. In addition, Gold shared the stage for the first time with his mentor, Olamide, who initially signed him as a YBNL Nation export.

Although new to Nigeria, this residency style performance proved to be a successful testament to Gold’s loyal fanbase. It is evident from his unparalleled live performance with the 79th element band, that Adekunle Gold is in his own lane.

With three sold out shows and recent grammy recognition, Adekunle is truly the Golden Boy!