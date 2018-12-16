Yuletide: Police Beef up Security

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement that will ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year Celebration as well as provide adequate security for all political parties in the ongoing political rallies and campaigns across the country.

The arrangement which involves comprehensive crime prevention and detection strategies and other operational measures include the commencement of intensive raids of identified criminal hideouts, black spots and flash points across the country.

The Inspector General of Police, according to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, further directed the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to be on ground to ensure adequate safety of lives and property of all Nigerians during and after the period.

“The IGP has re-emphasised same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) to ensure deployments of their personnel under the supervision of the commissioners of police in the states and the FCT to flash points and crisis spots in the various commands across the sountry”, part of the statement said.

Moshood while stating that personnel of the Force will be on a 24 Hours surveillance and robust vehicular patrol throughout the festive period, assured of adequate police protection of, “places of worship and venues of celebration including strategic public places, recreation centres, shopping malls, business plazas, motor parks, government installations and other important locations so as to forestall any criminal activity and guarantee the safety of the citizenry”.

The statement however noted that personnel of the Force had been warned against the mounting of roadblock of any kind anywhere in the country, including those by revenue agencies who are prohibited by law not to obstruct any road or highway under the guise of collecting revenue.

Meanwhile, the IG has harped on the need for officers and men of the Force to remain neutral as politicians carry out nationwide campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

He also appealed to politicians to be law abiding, stressing that, “The Force will not tolerate any form of political thuggery, intimidation, demonstration of violent conducts and over dramatisation of political fans that can precipitate political clashes and jeopardise prevailing peace in any state from any political party or politician(s)”.