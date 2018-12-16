PDP Asks Buhari to Explain Looting of N11tn Oil Fund

Says Nigerians don’t deserve four more years of suffering

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain N11 trillion looted by some interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his administration.

The main opposition party, also, Nigerians did not deserve another four of sufferings under the Buhari leadership, citing a statement the president made at the meeting of the National Economic Council saturday that more hardship awaits Nigerians in next year.

The party expressed the concern in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, describing the declaration of the president as shocking and coveys the height of Buhari’s insensitivity to the sufferings of Nigerians.

According to him, Buhari Presidency has continued to increase its expensive running costs. It has failed to explain or recover the over N11 trillion looted from the oil sector by the APC interests. Yet, Mr. President is asking Nigerians to make more sacrifices.

Ologbondiyan said in this season, when leaders the world over “are delivering messages of hope to their people, Buhari is promising us more suffering and hardship.

“It is most painful that having suffered so much in the past three and half years, all that President Buhari can promise Nigerians is more suffering, at the time they are looking forward to a better life.”

Ologbondiyan added that one must indeed wonder what offence Buhari is punishing Nigerians for, that he could so gleefully declare more suffering for them in the coming year.

He stated, “Indeed, if there is any persons that must tighten his belt, it is not the already impoverished Nigerians who have grown so thin that there is no extra holes left on their belts, but President Buhari, his close relatives and the cabal at the Presidency, who have been flaunting their opulent lifestyles financed with our common patrimony. “

“But then, President Buhari has only confirmed what we have known all along; that he has wrecked our once robust economy, that he has no solutions to the challenges facing our country and that the situation can only get worse under his incompetent, corrupt and vindictive administration.”

The PDP said it was astonished by the audacity of Buhari in expecting Nigerians to vote for him for another four years on a promise of ‘Next Level’ that would foist more hunger and suffering on the country.

He said, “The PDP makes bold to say that Nigerians have suffered enough in the last three and half years. Asking them to suffer for another four years just to keep President Buhari in office is to ask for too much from a people that have already resolved to do away with purveyors of pain and suffering.”

“Our party therefore calls on the Nigerian people to look forward to the coming year with great hope and expectations for better days ahead, as they rally behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with his practical solutions to our nation’s problems as well was a ready roadmap for our collective aspiration that guarantees economic recovery and wealth creation immediately he is elected into office in 2019 as the next President of our country.”