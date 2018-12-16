Don’t make Education Faculties dumping Grounds in Varsities, Teachers Warn

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Teachers operating under the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in Ekiti State, have warned the Vice Chancellors across the country against making the faculties of education a veritable grounds for those that were academically deficient.

ASUSS warned of the dire consequences of such, saying it will end up producing half-baked teachers that would later on occupy the centre stage of education in the country.

In the same vein, the teachers urged government to step up the commitment to improve education service delivery by getting involved in pre-service intervention in teachers’ development.

ASUSS Chairman in Ekiti, Comrade Sola Adigun, who spoke during an award conferment ceremony in commemoration of the 2018 World Teachers’ Day in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, said “the faculties must be reserved for candidates who are qualified and also passionate about impacting knowledge to younger generation.

“The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) shouldn’t be seen as a money making agency alone. The body should be owned by teachers and be made to be committed to the full development of education.”

Adigun, who spoke on the theme: ‘The Right to Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher,’ harped on the need for urgent total review of admission policies into faculties of education in tertiary institutions.

He said the present situation whereby education faculties were being seen as dumping ground was unacceptable and could cripple the future of the country if allowed to continue.

“ASUSS should track the career journey of teachers from the entry point to the time of retirement. It is expected that your involvement at that level will further improve teachers’ worth and quality”.

Speaking further he urged Ekiti State government “to make a policy that allows additional relevant educational degrees acquired become effective in status and remuneration. This will encourage self development and

retention of improved teachers in the system,” he argued.

Among other requests, Adigun appealed to the state government to implement promotion of teachers, approve promotion of teachers to Grade Level 17 as obtainable in some states as well payment of backlog of salaries owed teachers.

The ASUSS boss congratulated the over 50 retirees who were honoured on the occasion, saying “our vision in ASUSS is to celebrate teachers in all forms possible especially when the society is not doing enough to celebrate us.”

Outgoing Permanent Secretary in the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr Sunday Adebayo, tasked ASUSS to get involved in the process culminating in teachers’ production especially at the various education faculties and departments of tertiary institutions and as well entry point of teachers into the profession.