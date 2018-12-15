PDP Governors Have Endorsed Buhari, Claims Lalong

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has disclosed that even the governors serving on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined their All Progressives Congress (APC) counterparts to declare support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election, adding that “We are now just waiting to swear-in Mr. President in 2019 from what I saw today.”

Lalong spoke yesterday in Jos after returning from a meeting with the President in Abuja, which according to him was attended by other governors across all political parties including the PDP.

He said, “I am just coming back from Abuja. Today, the governors went to greet Mr. President; both the APC and the PDP governors. We were surprised, we thought it’s only the APC governors that like President Buhari, but when we got there every body praised President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Both the APC and the PDP governors said Mr. President has done very well for the country. They told the President, you have rescued Nigeria from crisis and poverty. And they concluded that may God help you and may God help us as well.”

The governor, who also commissioned his campaign office for his 2019 re-election bid along Yakubu Gowon road, Jos, said he was overwhelmed by the turn out, adding that it was a testimony that Plateau people wanted him to continue is good works in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the state APC chairman, Mr. Latep Dabang warned that the campaign office was not meant for the commissioners to come and hang around, ordering them to go to their various local governments and campaign among the grassroots and deliver their councils to APC in the elections.

Dabang also declared that the APC campaign office was the most prominent in the state, noting that other parties can only copy from the APC.

Also speaking, Mr. Pam Dung Gyang, the Governors campaign organisation Director General said, “I see the event as the opening of new era in Plateau.

“Your leadership style and track record show that you have the capacity to take Plateau to the next level. We are assuring you that we are working hard and doing our best to ensure that there is no vacancy in Government House come 2019.

We now have peace in Plateau, barracks have been established, and schools have been established among many other achievements. We shall launch our campaign and all other parties shall go into hiding. “