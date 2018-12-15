Pastor Adeboye’s Charitable Heart

Pastors are known for winning souls into the vineyard of God and mentoring Christians not to exit the gate of Christendom. For this, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is rated highly among Christian faithful.

But he does so much more, as he is known to also give the needy and the indigents in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. At a press briefing recently, he unveiled His Love Foundation, which is aimed at meeting the needs of the needy in the areas of health, hunger, education, social enterprises and rehabilitation.

To celebrate the forthcoming Christmas on December 25, the RCCG has announced feeding and sharing of food items to over 50 million across 197 countries, where RCCG provinces exist. The church says it is not a Corporate Social Responsibilities, but Christian Social Responsibilities. With active participation from 42,796 operating centres or parishes in Nigeria alone and in 197 countries worldwide, RCCG has successfully implemented in Nigeria from March 2018 to date over 30,626 projects nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of projects being done in the nations of the world where the church is operating

The church has fed from March 2018 to date 6,925,589 people and distributed foodstuff from RCCG food bank to thousands of beneficiaries nationwide.