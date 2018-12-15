FG commences ‘N-Power-Enhance’ for Batch A beneficiaries

The federal government has commenced ‘N-Power-Enhance’, designed to advance the social investment programme (N-Power) which has empowered thousands of Nigerian youths across the country.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment and the National Coordinator of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme, N-Power, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, said ‘N-Power-Enhance’ is for Batch A beneficiaries.

He disclosed this at the N-Power Edo South programme, with the theme “Build the Future” which held in Benin City, Edo State.

Imoukhuede urged beneficiaries to fully utilise the opportunity provided by the federal government through the N-Power programme to achieve more for themselves both professionally and entrepreneurially.

He noted that from “the beneficiaries’ testimonies, the N-Power programme has achieved its objectives.”

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the N-Power programme as world-class and urged beneficiaries to see it as an opportunity to acquire skills and work experiences which they could use to build a future for themselves.

Obaseki who said his administration is providing professional training for health personnel to manage Primary Health Centres in the state, emphasised that N-Power beneficiaries stand a better chance to be trained as they have the basic technical skills.

He urged the beneficiaries not to “wait for the programme to end before you seek better opportunities.”

Edo State Focal Person for the programme, Miss. Osayuwamen Aladeselu, applauded the success of the N-Power initiative and encouraged beneficiaries to be more dedicated in their places of primary assignments to show appreciation for the initiative.

At the event, beneficiaries who representing different sectors under the N-Power programme, shared their testimonies on the impacts of the programme.

Over 2,000 beneficiaries in Batches A and B attended the event, which also had in attendance the Director, National Orientation Agency, Mrs Grace Eweka; APC State Youth Leader, Mr Valentine Aisuen, special advisers to governor Obseki and other dignitaries.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) under which 500,000 graduates have so far been recruited.

It is currently in operation in the 36 states of Nigeria. The main thrust of the N-Power scheme is to harness Nigeria’s young demography through appropriate skill development, providing a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development, and linking outcomes to fixing inadequate public services and stimulating the larger economy.

Beneficiaries are engaged on different areas of public service, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), building/construction (N-Build). Beneficiaries are paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 during their period of engagement.