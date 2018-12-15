Again, Wike Tasks INEC, Police on Credible Polls

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has once again called on the Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commit themselves to credible polls in the interest of the nation.

Wike said it was the negative actions of the police and INEC who manipulate the electoral process that made it difficult for politicians to be held accountable by the electorate

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Calabar to Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said politicians took advantage of the illegal electoral system to deny the people good governance

His words: “Don’t allow yourselves to be used negatively to influence the electoral process.

“Please, save Nigeria so that we can continue to remain united beyond 2019. The greater interest of the nation is paramount. You people make politicians not to be accountable.

“If votes count, every politician will sit up. Here, our votes don’t count. People rely on police and INEC to get into office.”

The governor noted that the illegal actions of the police and INEC generate violence in the political space.

“Violence is caused when security agencies lay the scene for the rigging of elections. INEC manipulates the process and it leads to violence.

“Our major problem in the country is the Police and INEC. It is the duty of the police to stop the crime of rigging.”

He assured the Police that the State Government would always support them with the logistics and funding to fight crime.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, assured the Rivers State Governor that the police would perform their responsibility professionally to ensure credible polls in 2019.

He said officers and men were receiving the required training to be neutral and professional during the polls.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his logistical and financial support which had assisted the police in carrying out her duties.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6 informed the governor that the Zone would arrange a peace accord for security agencies, political leaders and INEC ahead of the 2019 elections.