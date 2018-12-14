Youths Protest against Governor Emmanuel

Thousands of youths from Akwa Ibom State thursday stormed the State Headquarters of Nigeria Police, Ikot Akpan Abia to protest what they described as “maladministration, preference for thuggery and interference” by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

The protesters, who were led by the State Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Stephen Ntokekpo; member Representing Itu State Constituency, Hon. Prince Idongesit Ituen; former Transition Chairman of Abak Local Government Area, Emmanuel Udosen and Tony Umoh, respectively, urged the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police to continue to discharge his constitutional duties.

Speaking, the State Youth Leader of APC said the leadership of Akwa Ibom State under Governor Emmanuel has been completely ‘comatosed’ citing the recent invasion of State House of Assembly with the aid of armed thugs which resulted in total breakdown of law and order.

“Specifically we thank the Inspector General of Police who in his preclusive rights has been able send men of integrity to restore law and order”.

Our simple message is that the governor should stop insulting our elders and institutions with immediate effect or we will rise and send him home”.

Umoh, the State Deputy Youth Leader, expressed confidence in the police for stemming the tide of criminality and accused the governor of working against the security and stability of Akwa Ibom State by importing strangers.

“We are for one man, one vote. We will resist any form of intimidation before, during and after the elections. Udom is going back to Lagos”.

In the same vein, Ituen restated that power belongs to the people.

“On the recent pronouncement by the governor that Commissioner of Police must be changed, the lawmaker stated that the police commissioner is not for the governor but the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.

He reaffirmed total confidence in the police and promised total civil disobedience against any attempt to change the commissioner.”

On his part, Udosen declared implicit support and confidence of Akwa Ibom Youths for the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Musa Kimo.

“Few weeks ago, some women meandered around the state in black, for me, they were mourning the exit of Udom Emmanuel. The governor himself invaded the House of Assembly uninvited, look around, if we had decided to respond, the state would have been in chaos. We are here to say in clear terms, we don’t want that to happen again”.

He further lampooned the governor for celebrating the death of the people who died during Reigners Bible Church collapse.