The Future Awards Africa 2018 Unveil Hosts

Vanessa Obioha

Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni and ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre will host the 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa scheduled to take place on December 16, 2018 at The Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Olukanni and Bakre will do the honors as hosts to celebrate 100 nominees and unveil 20 outstanding individuals whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact positions them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

Themed Nigeria’s New Tribe, the Awards which has been described as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Nigerians’ by the World Bank, acknowledges inspiring young people aged 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Among this year’s honourees are singer Davido, Tomi Adeyemi, Samson Itodo and others.