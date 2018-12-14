Sanwo-Olu Makes Surprise Appearance at The Lord Chosen’s Hope for the Needy

Mary Nnah

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, made a surprise appearance at The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries International Headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos State on Sunday during an annual programme of the church, titled ‘Hope for the Needy’.

Sanwo-Olu who was at the Chosen programme in company of his campaign team said he came to seek prayers.

“I am at Chosen today, we are here to seek for your prayers”, Sanwolu stated as soon as he mounted the podium.

“I have been watching our Daddy in the Lord from a distance, it is not an error that all of us are here today.

“From what I saw, it is real that miracle really happens in the Lords Chosen. Your prayer is all I am asking for. I want you to help me and pray so that what God has started it will come to reality in Jesus name”, Sanwo-Olu said.

He told journalists that coming to Chosen was part of his consultation, which would lead to formation of his means governor if elected.

Sanwo-Olu said articulation of opinions has become necessary in order to capture the need of the people, adding, “as we are different, so is our problems. To some it is power, some waste management, others may be infrastructure, so how do you solve all these; it is by going around and knowing what people want.”

Afterwards, he knelt on the pulpit before the General Overseer of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed and wished him well for seeking the help of God of the Chosen.

Mouka said: “Since you have honoured God, God will honour you. For seeking the face of the Lord of The Chosen, it shall be well with you.”

Meanwhile, Muoka called on worshippers at the programme and the nation at large, to repent as that was the only solution to the problems in the nation.

He used the case of Lazarus in the Bible to explain what God can do. “Jesus brought Lazarus back to life, Jesus told them ‘I am the life and resurrection’. Lazarus who was dead and stinking was brought back to life”.

He said if people should jettison the spirit of unbelief, God would roll away their problems.

“That God that brought Lazarus back to life will bring you back to life, your finances, health; barrenness will be rolled away. That God whom I serve will continue to be with you.”

He told the congregation that for showing faith in God they would never go home empty, “God would meet you at the point of your need. He will defend you; He will make a way where there is no way.”

Warning sinners to repent he said: “If you are a kidnapper, cult member, evil doer, repent because the time of the Lord is at hand”, adding that a sinner is not a Christian and a Christian is not a sinner.

The two days programme witnessed countless testimonies which includes breaking of yoke of poverty, healing for years of madness and organ failures, promotions, among other amazing testimonies.

Margret Ejei, whose two fallopian tubes were removed in a general hospital in Lagos testified of how she received new fallopian tubes and is now a mother of five children. She was one among the numerous testifiers at the event.