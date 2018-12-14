RCCG Launches Charity Foundation Set to Feed 50Million People

Ake Ayodeji

As a way of giving back to the society, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), recently launched His Love Foundation, with the objective of feeding 50million people this December, as part of its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR).

Addressing journalists at the press conference held recently in Lagos, the Head of CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, explained that the foundation is not only charged with feeding alone, but with responsibilities that cut across six areas of concentration- health, hunger, prisons, education, social enterprise and rehabilitation.

He added that the feeding exercise will take place in all RCCG parishes in the 197 countries of the world, by sharing food stuff to the people to enjoy in the festive period.

“The RCCG worldwide announces her global charity arm, His Love Foundation, with an initial focus on six key areas – Education, Health, Prisons, Hunger, Social Enterprise and Rehabilitation.

“His Love Foundation is a culmination of RCCG’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), which has been in operation for a long while.

“With active participation from 42,796 operating centres or parishes in Nigeria alone and in 197 countries worldwide, RCCG has successfully implemented in Nigeria from March 2018 to date over 30,626 projects nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of projects being done in the nations of the world where the church is operating.” he said.

He further said the foundation will achieve scalability and reach more people around the world through institutional partnerships.

“The foundation is firmly focused on its mission which states; help for the helpless, hope for the hopeless, food for the hungry, and strength for the weak.

“To love God and to love our neighbours as ourselves, therein lies the whole duty of man. We need to have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community, which should be rooted in love.

“CSR is therefore a faith-based obligation to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals,” Iluyomade said.

Speaking on embarked projects, he revealed the church has fed from March 2018 to date- 6,925,589 people, over 200,000 at the daily feeding centres between March 2018 to date, distribution of foodstuffs from RCCG food bank to thousands of beneficiaries nationwide, distribution of foodstuffs to 1,000 victims of Super Typhoon at Calasiao Pangasinan and Philippines, 292,634 beneficiaries of free healthcare services Healing Stripes Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Centre, Lagos, together with the Mobile Screening Centre have screened over 100,370 people, among other projects.

When asked how the church arrived at the estimate of 50 million people, Pastor Adeola Akinremi explained it a derivation from the Holy Scripture where Jesus fed five thousand people. He added that the feeding exercise is not limited to RCCG Christians alone but a general exercise as hunger does not recognise religion.