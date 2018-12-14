Paris-based Nigerian Socialite Launches World First Handcrafted Champagne

Sunday Okobi

The prominent London and Paris-based Nigerian high-end luxury fashion designer and stylish creative director of Monte Heires Champagne, Woyimi Borrocco, has unveiled the world finest handcrafted champagne toast in titanic over size Monte Heires Champagne bottle, which has been described as most prestigious and desirable ‘billionaire rare’ discreet luxury “that can easily host 100 of your privileged high society glamorous guests.”

Borrocco, in a statement exclusively sent to THISDAY, said the Monte Heires titanic champagne bottles comprise different wines like Magnum, Jeroboam, Rehoboam, Methusaleh, Salmanazar, Balthazar, Nebuchadnezzar, Solomon among others.

Monte Heires Pristine Champagne, he noted, is driven by pure luxury, highly distinctive, immaculately flawless wine synonymous with “the billionaires’ crème de la crème exquisite luxury lifestyle.”

Monte Heires Champagne Supreme Champagne origin is unparalleled with outstanding champagne craftsmanship that is incomparable to others.

According to him, “in order to achieve the ultimate qualities and success to produce the Monte Heires Luxury Champagne, we spent hundreds of hours through many tedious and rigorous process by using the world’s finest hand selected cuvee to produce the Monte Heires exclusive Champagne in France.”

Borrocco stated that he is anticipating introducing the Monte Heires Supremo Champagne to the Africa growing glamorous high society luxury lifestyle in 2019.

He however, added that the Monte Heires Champagne “will be heavily and exclusively guarded in other to protect our prestigious brand esteem.”

The creative Nigerian wine maestro, who oversees two high-end luxury brands in London, Paris and New York regularly, added that his job comes with dedication, focus, organisation, diligence and passion.

“I love what I do, and I see it as a hobby, but a professional one. I can work for hours creating beautiful designs and ideas as having creative spirit gives me peace of mind and happiness.

“Nothing in the world that can beat the joy I get from doing what I do best-fashion designing and as creative director of other luxury Champagne brands. “

Borrocco said Monte Heires Champagne signifies affluence, success, and prestige lifestyle, adding that the Monte Heires Champagne can be used for celebration of all grand occasions, such as high society weddings, lavish birthday bash, sport tournament, stylish fashion parties and other glamorous events.