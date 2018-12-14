Obasanjo, Oyedepo to Grace First Awori Economic, Security Summit

Ugo Aliogo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Founder, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, will be among guests who would grace the first Awori economic and security summit in Ota, organised by the Monarch of Ota, Prof. Abdukabir Obalanlege, as part of activities marking the 2018 Iganmode Carnval, to begin on December 17, at Ijamido City Hall, by 4p.m Ota, Ogun State.

Disclosing this to THISDAY yesterday in Lagos during a courtesy visit, Obalanlege, noted that that the summit would take place on December, 17, at Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Hall, Ota, at 10a.m.

He stated that there was a need to examine a line in the Awori’s declarative anthem, ‘Ile Yi Mi San Fun Wara Et’oyin” and position the people for better days ahead,’ which would allow them take full advantage and benefits from the accruals of the land.

“The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has been invited to declare it open, while Prof. Idris Ayinde, from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) would be the guest speaker.

“The convener is Dr. Micheal Olawale-Cole, while Sen. Solomon Ayodeji Otegbola would be the Chairman of the day. Other dignitaries expected are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the founder, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Awori Native Coalition (ANC) and others,” he noted.

Obalanlege, who was represented by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Mr. Oje Taiwo, said there would street carnival on December 16, at Ota Streets with convergent point at Okewoye, Ota, by 10a.m.

He further noted that there would be beauty pageant contest at Ijamido City Hall, Ota, on December 20, by 6p.m, adding that there would raffle draw on December 21 by 10a.m at the same venue.

According to Obalanlege, “the raffle draw is a way of redistributing wealth amongst people. There are many prizes such as water dispensers, motorcycles, generators, android phones and others to be won. The peculiarity of this event is that there are multiple star prizes to be won, not just a single prize with just N500 ticket which is easily available.

“There would be an art exhibition which is a specially designed grotto, which shall be host to all forms of art – Awori music, traditional food, artifacts, traditional dances and others. People are encouraged to come as international art collectors and enthusiasts will also be coming. There would Jumat prayer on December 21, at the Central Mosque, Ota, by 2p.m.

“The final of the football match will take place after the jumat service, at 5p.m. The climax of the event, where ‘Ase‘Yi Sa‘Modun” parade takes place and Olota-Fecodein is unveiled for the glorious tomorrow of our homeland to begin today. Olota-Fecodein is an acronym for Olota foundation for economic and development Initiatives.

“It is a project envisioned to provide social and economic empowerment to indigenes/non-indigenes and ensures security of lives and properties, thereby promoting friendly business environment; reduce crime and criminalities. The event will take place on December, 22 at 10a.m, at Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive College, Ota. There would be Church Service at Zion Methodist Church, Oruba, Ota, on December 23, by 10a.m.”