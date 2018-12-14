Obafemi Wins 9Mobile Photography Competition

For the 2018 edition of the 9Mobile Photography Competition, with the theme, “9ja: My Grind, My Hustle’’, Christiana Obafemi has emerged as the winner with her image titled, “My Passion, My Strength.’’

At the prize presentation which was held recently at Banana Island, Ikoyi, Obafemi received a brand-new canon camera for her emergence as one with the most outstanding shutterbug in this competition that was designed to empower budding photographers.

Bambi Daniel and Ayodeji Ogunro emerged as first and second runners-up with their images titled, “Female Barber’’ and “The Wind” respectively.

Modupe Thani, Head of Sponsorship and Experience, 9Mobile in her remarks at the ceremony emphasised 9Mobile’s commitment to talent development in Nigeria.

“One of the things that 9mobile is known for from inception is the discovery and nurturing talents. There are lots of creative talents in this space and it is aligned to what we do as a telecommunications company.

“We will begin to move towards sponsoring exhibitions. We have sponsored exhibitions in the past. We have partnered LagosPhoto and it was from there that we crafted this competition which is targeted at Nigerian youths,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the work titled “Female Barber” by Bambi Daniel speaks of a woman working in a male-dominated industry. The work was selected for the use of artificial light to highlight the subject and other details in the visual narrative.

“This work by Ayodeji Ogunro caught our attention almost immediately,’’ said Kola Oshalusi, one of the judges. “We see the role of women in this work that captures agricultural life. This is a very beautiful technique of sieving dirts from maize.

“We see the Nigerian effect in it and the photographer didn’t just tell the story of the maize but the environment. We love the composition.’’