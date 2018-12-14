FG Holds Extended NEC

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As part the efforts to drive President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth and human capital development nationwide, an extended session of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will hold Friday.

A media advisory from the office of the Vice President stated that the extended NEC, comprising governors of all the states of the federation, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will focus on the human capital development programme of Buhari’s administration hinged on “investment in our people.”

According to the advisory, the human capital development programme is hinged on three main thematic areas – health and nutrition, education and labour force participation, while the programme has identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide.