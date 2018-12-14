Dufil Group Carts Away Eight Medals at 2018 ADVAN Awards

Mary Nnah

Dufil Prima Foods Plc was the centre of attraction at this year’s Aadvertisers’ Association of Nigeria ( ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence (West Africa), as three of its brands-Indomie, Minimie Chinchin and Power Oil-clinched eight of the most coveted awards during the award ceremony.

According to the organisers of the award, the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence is aimed at acknowledging and rewarding marketing professionals that have made outstanding contributions to the profession.

“The ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence, West Africa, is a significant event that appreciates and commends the meticulous effort of marketing professionals towards the success and growth of the marketing industry in the West African sub-region,” the organisers said.

At the award ceremony which held in Lagos, brands from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods Plc shone to the admiration of everyone who attended the event.

While Power Oil came first in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Category, Indomie clinched third position in the Experiential Marketing Category of the year award.

Also, Indomie and Power Oil clinched second and third positions respectively in the Innovation Category of the Award, as Minimie Chinchin came third in the Campaign of The Year Category.

The second and third place positions for Brand of the Year Category went to Indomie and Power Oil respectively, just as Indomie came third in the New Brand/Extension/ Revitalisation Category.

Praising the performance of Dufil Prima Foods Plc performance during the award, ADVAN Awards organisers said the firm has consistently applied professional marketing principles to generate real measurable success for her various brands to the benefit of consumers in the sub-region.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Sharma Girish, thanked the organisers of the award, noting that the performance of the various brands at the event is a great encouragement to the Dufil Prima Foods family.

“We at Dufil really appreciate the various recognitions we have received through these awards. If ADVAN is saying through these awards that Dufil Prima Foods Plc is doing great, certainly that is the truth,” Girish said.

“But we also know that to whomever much is given, much more is expected. Therefore, we at Dufil Prima Foods Plc see these awards as incentives for us to do more in bringing different innovations into the production and marketing of our brands. We will not disappoint in that regard.”

The performance of the various brands from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods Plc during the ADVAN Awards is in line with an earlier ranking by Kantar Worldpanel, an international brand ranking body which has been in existence for the past 60 years, and which rated Indomie in September as the Most-Chosen Noodles brand in the 2018 edition of Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands rating and top 8 in the “Top 50 Ranking” of the world’s most-chosen FMCG brands.